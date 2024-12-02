UBI Banca, finleap connect to launch digital platform for salary backed loans

The collaboration between Prestitalia, UBI Banca Group's company specialised in the salary backed loans and payment delegation market and finleap will make it possible to use prestifatto.it, a platform to obtain salary backed loans with a completely revised user experience.

Public and state employees, as well as pensioners can apply for the online loan directly from desktop computers, tablets, or smartphones, on prestifatto.it. With the online calculator, the user can choose the monthly installment and the duration of the loan and get a free quote. If interested, the user can continue to apply for the loan online by entering some personal data and scanning a few documents. The operations started digitally can also be completed in a branch with the advice of Prestitalia's agents.