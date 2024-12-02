UBank releases open source software to build apps for users with disabilities

UBank, a digital lending company, has published an open-source software development toolkit on Github repositories in order to assist iOS developers in enhancing the accessibility of applications for users with disabilities.





UBank’s new software tool checks for and issues a warning for different types of accessibility issues, which may include having to change the text or font types, color issues, minimum and maximum sizing, and showing touchpoints on display screens. For instance, an application developer can quickly check whether their newly designed graphics can be understood and appreciated by people who are visually impaired.





UBank’s software tool was first developed as an internal testing tool for the institution’s development team, however, it can now be used by anyone, and can be downloaded from GitHub for free.







