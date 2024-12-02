UBA introduces online foreign currency transfer

The new service allows the bank’s customers to transfer funds from their domiciliary account to any account in the world within 24 hours, according to the bank. To access the service, customers need to have a domiciliary account with UBA. Beyond forex transfer, U-Direct also enables customers to conduct their banking transactions on their personal computers, laptops or tablets.

The UBA Group is a financial services provider, with business offices in New York and Paris and a subsidiary in London. The bank controls significant market share in 19 different African countries.

