Uala secures USD 350 mln in funding round

This latest round of investments has taken the valuation of the company to USD 2.45 billion as it prepares to expand into Mexico and other parts of Latin America.



The company already has a head account of around 1000 and it hopes to increase it to 1,500 by the end of 2021 as it looks to expand into Peru, Paraguay, other parts of Latin America as well as Europe, and USA.

The company has also acquired Wilobank in Argentina as it looks to dominate the digital banking industry in the country.