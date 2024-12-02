U GRO partners MonetaGo to boost its supply chain finance portfolio

MonetaGo offers digitised enterprise solutions for financial operations, and its product suite is compliant with existing regulations.

U GRO Capital will be able to leverage the solution to mitigate risks and authenticate invoices and eWay bills. The product will succour in the elimination of requirements for physical/ scanned copies of the invoices thereby leading to faster loan disbursals and a stronger loan book.

Earlier in January, the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Profectus Capital had onboarded MonetaGo’s blockchain solution network to prevent double financing.