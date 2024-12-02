Two North American newspapers embrace e-invoicing with EchoVera

Both newspapers are using the technology to process, approve and schedule the 65,000 supplier invoices they receive annually. The technology is part of EchoVera’s PaletteArena Suite, dubbed PaletteInvoice.

The newspapers use optical character recognition (OCR) to scan paper invoices, and layered PDF processing to import emailed invoices. Invoices are then matched, coded and approved.

EchoVera specializes in accounts payable (AP) solutions and is the Master Distributor for PaletteArena in Canada. PaletteArena is an enhanced, in the cloud and on-premise solution used by approximately 1400 customers in 34 countries worldwide.

In recent news, EchoVera has teamed up with Swedish provider of enterprise purchase-to-pay and automated processing of supplier invoices Palette to offer the PaletteOnline cloud solution to its customers in the US and Canada.