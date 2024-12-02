Two more companies are live with Facturis

Aon Nederland is a leading adviser for risk management, employee benefits and insurance. In the Netherlands, Aon has 9 offices and around 1750 employees. Facturis finalised the implementation of an electronic invoicing solution (including PayMail and reminders) for one of the insurance labels operated by Aon. The on-boarding and implementation of the Facturis solutions for all other insurance labels of Aon will be carried out in phases and has now been started as well.

KHN is a hospitality trade organisation in The Netherlands and represents the interests of around 20.000 members in the Dutch Food and Beverage industry. KHN went live with a multi-channel invoice solution from Facturis (including PayMail) which allows it to collect subscription fees from members.

On Facturis, individual solutions are packaged into modules with different functionalities. Customers can select and combine one or more of these modules, depending on their operational needs. Facturis modules include multi-channel invoice processing and delivery with integrated payments functionality, payment hub solutions that facilitate the exchange of payment details between customers and their banks, SEPA conversion tools and solutions for credit management and business credit insurance.