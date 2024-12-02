Two in five US consumers use mobile banking monthly - report

According to a recent survey by the American Bankers Association, when asked “In the past month, how often have you used a mobile device to access and manage your bank accounts?”, consumers provided the following responses: 1-3 times – 16% (15% in 2014); more than 3 times – 23% (23% in 2014); never (own a mobile device but never use it for this purpose) – 42% (45% in 2014); don’t own a mobile device – 14% (15% in 2014); unsure – 5% (3% in 2014)

The report has noted that these results closely parallel the findings in a March 2015 report by the Federal Reserve, which found that 52% of smartphone owners with a bank account have used mobile banking in the previous 12 months.

The annual survey of 1,000 US adults was conducted for ABA by Ipsos Public Affairs, an independent market research company, in July 8-13, 2015. This is the second year the question was asked as part of ABA’s annual survey.