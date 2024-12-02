Twikey, AcceptEmail connect mandate platforms

The integration connects creditors, senders of direct debit mandates and recipients. The patented Smartpix technology in AcceptEmail enables information about the status in already delivered emails and synchronizes with other channels, like the Twikey portal. Once a mandate is authorized using AcceptEmail, the status in the email changes from blue (to sign) into green (signed).

As a result of the integration, senders of AcceptEmail are enabled to use the signing mechanisms for electronic mandate offered by Twikey. Signing with the electronic identity card and other signing methods will be integrated into the AcceptEmail application.

AcceptEmail develops billing solutions as SaaS for companies that send bills to consumers and SMEs. AcceptEmail is available in Western Europe and the US. Blue-chip companies as BMW, Dell, Santander, Thomas Cook, T-Mobile and Ticketmaster are using AcceptEmail.