



As part of their collaboration, Zenus Bank went live with Tuum’s Accounts and Payments modules integrated with its technology and existing vendors. In addition, the current move falls in line with Zenus’ commitment to creating a global BaaS platform, enabling banks, fintech companies, super apps, and businesses worldwide to embed US banking services and offer them to their customers.











Moreover, by teaming up, Zenus Bank and Tuum plan to increase access to US banking services for businesses and consumers across the globe and, as the digital bank expands and scales its BaaS offering, the latter is set to remain a partner that can support it in growing its reach and footprint.

Banking-as-Service and further digital banking features