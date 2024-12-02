



Through this collaboration, Tuum and Google Cloud plan to work on advancing the scalability, security, and performance of digital banking services in EMEA, providing financial institutions with accelerated deployment capabilities, simplified integration processes, and cost-efficient operations. In addition, Tuum has deployed an instance in Saudi Arabia on Google Cloud’s infrastructure, which places the company in a position for potential business growth across the Middle East, especially in Saudi Arabia, where cloud technology assists financial development at scale.











Shortly before this news, Tuum launched foundational Islamic Banking and Finance solutions to provide comprehensive and Sharia-compliant financial services to clients. The initiative was set to centre around key principles of Islamic banking, mostly intending to deliver a full end-to-end platform developed to meet the needs, demands, and preferences of local financial institutions.





Augmenting core banking services for financial institutions

Utilising Google Cloud’s infrastructure is set to enable Tuum to support financial institutions in scaling their operations securely while managing the evolving customer demands and regulatory requirements. The collaboration between the two companies is set to centre around optimising data handling and processing features, which represent an integral part of achieving high performance and reliability in financial services. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Tuum mentioned that working with Google Cloud allows their company to deliver its clients with a technology stack that is supported by a provider of secure and sustainable cloud services. Additionally, the move advanced Tuum’s commitment to assisting financial institutions in their operations with a cloud-native, modular, API-first banking platform.

Furthermore, Google Cloud’s security protocols are set to improve Tuum’s offering, equipping the company with data protection and privacy for clients in the financial sector. At the same time, the collaboration focuses on minimising operational costs and complexity, allowing clients to benefit from a more simplified and efficient banking infrastructure. The two companies also highlighted that their work together can potentially accelerate digital transformation initiatives for banks and fintech companies in the EMEA region.