Tuum taps Salt Edge to deliver end to end Open Banking solutions

Tuum’s API-first and modular core banking platform enables a quick roll out of new financial products, from accounts, deposits, and lending to payments and cards. Thanks to the broad functionality of the platform, the company’s customer base is equally diverse, covering incumbent banks, payment providers, lenders, and even a gateway for EU crypto companies.

The partnership with Salt Edge enables Tuum’s clients to quickly become compliant with PSD2 and Open Banking directives, enhance the security of end-users with Salt Edge’s Mobile SCA solution and unlock Open Data by getting access to 5,000+ banks for account information and payment initiation services across Europe and beyond.











The importance of Open Banking

As technological advancements make headway, it is becoming more evident that the booming digital bandwagon is leaving fintechs and financial institutions with only two choices: join or get left behind. The ability to leverage new technologies and innovate new-age products and services is important. It helps not only to speed up old-fashioned processes and meet modern consumer demands but also to increase operational productivity while generating more revenue, as per the press release.

Open Banking has been a game-changer in financial services, making products more personalised, data more secure, and giving faster access to credit. Partnering with Salt Edge was beneficial for Tuum, as their leading solutions enable the latter’s customers to unlock the full potential of Open Banking.





More details on Salt Edge

Salt Edge is a financial API platform with PSD2 and Open Banking solutions for every business. The company has two main vectors of activity: enabling third parties to get access to bank channels via a unified gateway and developing the technology necessary for banks to become compliant with the directive’s requirements.

ISO 27001 certified and AISP licensed under PSD2, the company employs international security measures to ensure stable and reliable connections between financial institutions and their customers. The company is integrated with 5,000+ financial institutions in 50+ countries.

For more information about Salt Edge, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.