This renewed partnership supports Fiinu’s white-label model, enabling Open Banking-driven credit development at scale.











Renewed partnership for white-label expansion

Following this announcement, Fiinu will onboard multiple third-party customer instances aligned with its white-label mission, while maintaining a consistent and operational backbone. Tuum will continue to power Fiinu’s core banking environment, providing the scalable infrastructure needed to support their white-label model and expand the reach of the Plugin Overdraft.

Fiinu’s overdraft platform aligns with Tuum’s API-first architecture, built for rapid deployment and scalability. Tuum’s commitment is to support Fiinu in its journey towards a more inclusive credit market.

Fiinu will leverage a pre-configured and tested Tuum environment, originally implemented as part of its bank mobilisation process. This will allow it to resume deployment without restarting from scratch, shortening implementation cycles and reducing onboarding friction for new institutional partners.

This collaboration also supports Fiinu’s go-to-market alongside a regulated UK banking partner, reinforcing its mission to deliver credit products under the white-label model that are compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. This highlights how cloud-native core banking systems based on microservices, modularity, and open APIs can help fintechs evolve, reduce operating costs and complexity, and offer new financial services to the market faster. Fiinu chose Tuum as its platform is flexible and ready, allowing it to pick up where it left off and accelerate its go-to-market timeline.

Fiinu and Tuum started their collaboration in 2022 when the UK-based fintech chose Tuum to power its Plugin Overdraft solution. The Plugin Overdraft aimed to add more flexibility to the tightly regulated overdraft market by offering consumers access to an overdraft facility without having to switch banks or current accounts. Tuum’s solution allowed customers to link multiple bank accounts to their dedicated Fiinu overdraft account through Open Banking APIs.