Tuum partners with TransactionLink





Following this announcement, this collaboration is set to tackle the pressing challenges that are faced by fintechs, financial institutions, and banks, particularly in the process of achieving faster time-to-market scalability for development. In addition, the companies aim to optimise the overall operational efficiency and streamline fintech onboarding processes.

Both Tuum and TransactionLink will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Tuum represents a core banking provider that focuses on giving banks and financial institutions the possibility to replace their legacy systems quickly and securely in order to lower their maintenance spending and open up new opportunities to adapt and develop in the digital landscape.

TransactionLink represents a company that provides comprehensive business onboarding automation and an efficient orchestration platform that was developed to simplify and streamline the onboarding procedure for firms and institutions. By integrating with Tuum’s cloud-native core banking system, the partnership will focus on delivering a holistic and secure solution for customers and clients across the EU and the UK. At the same time, by combining the suite of solutions and expertise of both companies, the strategic deal is expected to deliver optimised speed to market and overall increased flexibility for customers.

Clients and businesses will be enabled to access other benefits following this collaboration, such as accelerated time-to-market and scalability, as firms can expect faster onboarding processes and the possibility to swiftly adapt to the evolving market demands and maintain a competitive advantage. Furthermore, businesses will be able to access a simplified integration and resource savings, as the partnership streamlines the integration process to save valuable resources and make the operations easier to process.

In addition, the strategic deal will give businesses and clients the opportunity to focus on core business and development, as Tuum and TransactionLink will manage the onboarding procedure. This will also allow firms to explore new growth possibilities and further expand their ventures.



