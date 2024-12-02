Tuum partners with Paymentology





Following this announcement, the companies aim to offer banks, financial institutions, and fintechs access to a global gateway for card management and payment processing tools. The business and fintech clients will be enabled to address and meet the needs, preferences, and demands of modern customers and users while remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry.

The partnership combines Paymentology’s card issuer and processing platform with Tuum’s Card Management System (CMS) in order to continue the process of bridging a gap in financial services. Furthermore, Tuum’s users will be enabled to gain instant access to a global gateway to streamlined card management, as well as payment processing.









By combining Tuum’s secure core banking foundation with the pre-built integration which enables companies and businesses to develop customised card programs and to manage the end-to-end card lifecycle directly through the company’s CMS User Interface, the collaboration will provide clients with the possibility to create and launch improved financial experiences and products.

In addition, both of the institutions will also focus on offering business users the possibility of designing and launching new capabilities to market in an easier, faster, and more secure manner. The aim is focused on gaining a competitive advantage without the need for significant investment or ongoing expenses associated with the frequent changes that might take place. Furthermore, the reduced investment and change-related costs are set to enable clients to develop in a cost-effective manner.



Paymentology’s recent partnerships and collaborations

Paymentology provides its clients, partners, and collaborators with the possibility to issue and process cards globally through the use of its cloud-based infrastructure, reach, and APIs. The firm had multiple partnerships in the last couple of months, covering different geographic areas around the world.

In September 2023, the company announced its collaboration with payments platform Nelo in order to support its Mastercard in-person payments with the Billetera de Google in Mexico, as well as the launch of physical cards.

Nelo was given the possibility to access a fast and scalable infrastructure service, which enabled the launch of its Tap to Pay product through Google Wallet, alongside its physical card. Furthermore, throughout the partnership, Nelo was allowed to offer access to credit in a reliable and secure way to more individuals, making their solutions more accessible and efficient.

Earlier in the same month, Paymentology teamed up with Saudi Arabia-based HyperPay to improve the latter’s payment tools in the Middle East. Both companies planned to deliver payment services that met the needs, preferences, and demands of businesses, governments, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and clients.







