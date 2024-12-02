Tuum expands in the Middle East and launches Regional HQ at ADGM





Following this announcement, the move to expand into the region of the Middle East follows Tuum’s recent Series B funding round, which was leveraged in order to spearhead the company’s global development. The process had a particular focus on the Middle East, as well as a priority on accelerating the optimisation of its core banking platform.

The overall strategy involved the procedure of improving Tuum’s solutions in order to meet the regional-specific requirements of financial services companies that operate in the Middle East, as well as remaining compliant with the regulatory laws of the local industry.







Tuum represents a financial institution that was developed in order to give banks the possibility to replace their legacy systems in a quick and secure manner, aiming to lower their maintenance spending and to open up new opportunities to adapt and grow in the digital world.

The Middle East expansion of Tuum is expected to be further strengthened by the overall establishment of a new regional office at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This development is aligned with the company’s strategy to work and partner with local banks, financial institutions, and fintechs in order to provide them with access to its optimised and safe core banking platform.

At the same time, Tuum’s cloud-native core banking platform is versatile, designed by the firm to provide customers with the possibility to access options such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), with the first regional deployment on Google Cloud in the region of Saudi Arabia. In addition, the financial institution offers bank-hosted public, private, or hybrid environments, as well as flexibility which is set to ensure regulatory compliance in several areas in the Middle East. At the same time, the company will focus on leveraging the scalability and flexibility of cloud deployments in order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients.

Tuum has also begun to assemble an on-the-group team of sales and industry experts with knowledge and expertise of the Middle Eastern financial landscape, as well as deepening its collaborations with existing partners that have a strong presence in the region. The financial institution will also provide its platform and strong foundation in order to accelerate the development of the region’s financial evolution, as well as the overall banking landscape globally.



