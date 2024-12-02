Tuum and Marqeta partner to deliver a pre-integrated fintech solution

Thanks to this collaboration, European banks and fintechs will be able to build flexible card programmes that deliver modern digital payment experiences while saving resources, time, and money.











Offering access to card issuing technology

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform, which is certified to operate in 40 countries, enables its customers to create customised and innovative payment cards. The company’s platform is powered by open APIs, democratising access to card issuing technology and giving customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences.

As a result of the new partnership, companies that already use Tuum’s cloud-native, core banking solution will be able to launch and manage their own card programmes, issue cards, and authorise and settle transactions. Embedded finance is a significant trend, and banks and fintechs are looking to deliver highly personalised customer experiences, through highly configurable core banking and issuer processing platforms.





Decreasing the time to market

The two companies combine Tuum’s solid and sustainable core banking solution with Marqeta’s modern digital payment experiences to be more efficient for customers. The time-to-market of embedded financial services is not only accelerated, but also cost-effective and can be tailored to meet the customers' individual needs.

Marqeta’s officials announced that this partnership will offer a pre-integrated fintech solution, utilising their open APIs, Tokenisation-as-a-Service, Just-in-Time gateway funding, and other functionalities. This enables s financial services innovators to create, test, launch, and refine modern and scalable card programs according to their preferences, resulting in a tailor-made card product that perfectly aligns with their requirements.

Also commenting on this development, representatives from Tuum said that to keep up with the current pace, it's becoming increasingly important for banks and fintechs to offer modern digital payment experiences to consumers, and they're happy to help them take this step through their collaboration with Marqeta. While their cloud-native, next-generation core banking platform gives customers the security and reliability they need for the future, the pre-built integration allows them to create their own card programmes and deliver highly personalised experiences to consumers.