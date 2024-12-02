



As part of the strategic partnership, Tuum was introduced to the AWS Marketplace, a platform that offers scalable and secure cloud infrastructure. In addition, the alliance enables Tuum to utilise the features provided by AWS to offer flexible, reliable, and efficient banking solutions internationally. The AWS Marketplace is set to include Tuum’s core banking platform, delivering financial institutions with a cloud-native banking environment developed on a modular, microservices architecture.











Tuum’s additional capabilities via AWS Marketplace

By leveraging AWS Marketplace’s distribution channels, Tuum can minimise the deployment time, thus allowing accelerated setup and scaling of banking operations;

The procurement process is set to be simplified through AWS Marketplace, improving Tuum’s solutions acquisition and implementation;

AWS’s scalability aims to ensure that Tuum can manage varying workloads, whilst maintaining its performance and availability;

Through AWS’s global network, Tuum can provide reduced latency and increased availability globally, merged with security features such as data encryption and compliance with international standards;

AWS enables financial institutions to adapt to market modifications and ensures compliance with local and international standards.





More information on the announcement

According to Tuum’s officials, by including AWS’s cloud infrastructure, Tuum intends to optimise its financial services, with the collaboration being set to improve its platform via increased scalability, security, and efficiency. The partnership focuses on enabling financial institutions to leverage digitisation and achieve their strategic objectives.



Moreover, the current announcement supports Tuum’s commitment to eliminating legacy systems and archaic operational models from the banking landscape. By joining forces with AWS, Tuum intends to provide modern solutions that allow them to surpass traditional barriers. Currently, Tuum works towards enabling banks to replace their legacy systems and decrease their maintenance spending, while opening up additional opportunities. The company delivers a smart migration approach that supports banks in moving off their current systems, with an average go-live period of approximately seven months.