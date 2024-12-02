Tuum's API-first, modular core banking platform enables companies to quickly roll out new financial products, from accounts, deposits, and lending to payments and cards. By collaborating with Bricknode, Tuum is adding investments to its platform, further expanding its product portfolio.









Using modularity to combine multi-asset investing with core banking

Bricknode has developed a core investment platform, Bricknode Broker, which supports multi-asset investing, from stocks and bonds to mutual funds and commodities. The platform is dynamic and configurable, enabling financial services providers to launch unique investment propositions in weeks.

Modularity is a key concept of both Tuum and Bricknode's business models. Financial companies can select the specific modules needed to power their business and integrate them seamlessly alongside third-party applications.

The Sweden-based SaaS provider is on a mission to help democratise investing for people around the world by facilitating companies to launch innovative new products, as per the press release. The partnership with Tuum aims to open up new product capabilities for their customers.





The investment ecosystem's relationship with financial institutions

Tuum’s officials see potential in the private banking and wealth management space, and are witnessing a rising interest from established financial institutions, as well as start-ups, to launch new investment products. Technology for investing has lagged behind other areas of finance. Therefore, They're happy to partner with Bricknode to be able to offer next-generation investment capabilities to their clients, alongside Tuum’s core banking functionalities.





What does Bricknode do?

Bricknode is a B2B-focused SaaS company that provides scalable, cloud-based software enabling financial companies to launch digital banking products at speed. The platform facilitates customers to build or transform almost any financial product with complete software for investment management, funds, lending, deposits, and savings. The company also offers outsourcing solutions for back-office administration. Bricknode was founded in 2010 and supports financial companies globally.





More details about Tuum

Tuum is a next-generation core banking technology provider. Its API-first, cloud-agnostic and highly configurable platform covers retail and business banking processes, from accounts and lending to payments and cards, allowing financial institutions to roll out customer-centric financial solutions. The company serves customers throughout Europe and has offices in Tallinn, Berlin, Malaga, and London.



