Turnspeed, Viva Capital to facilitate mlns in same day payments in 2021

Turnspeed’s partnership with Viva Capital will help facilitate millions of dollars in same day payments in 2021, which is projected to grow to over USD 500 million by the end of 2022. Multi-family vendors typically must wait 30, 60, or even 90 days to receive payment from their services. Viva Capital, a US-based specialty finance company, has been providing capital to its clients for over 20 years.

Turnspeed plans to open a public API for third-party developers so they can build access to capital in their products for their customers.