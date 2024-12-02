Turkey: eFinans is member of EESPA

eFinans was established in partnership of Finansbank, a Turkish financial institution and Cybersoft, a software company. The company started operating on September 10, 2013. eFinans provides its customers online operational solutions for: integration of e-invoicing, private service provision for e-invoicing, e-invoice archiving, e-ledger and banking services through e-commerce portal.

In November 2013, Esa Tihilä, CEO of Basware, a Finnish e-procurement and e-invoicing software company, was appointed as co-chair of the European E-Invoicing Service Providers Association (EESPA).