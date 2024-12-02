Developed in line with the Open Banking legislation, this new solution allows companies to access multiple bank accounts through the Digital Bridge Platform. The 'All Banks' application also reportedly provides a comprehensive view of detailed account activities and enables fund transfers.

Through the supposed user-friendly interface of the Digital Bridge Platform, QNB Finansbank Digital Bridge users can access the 'All Banks' application directly or through internet and mobile banking within the platform. This makes it possible for companies to collect account information from multiple banks in one place, increasing efficiency and saving time, according to PSM.

Commenting on the launch of the 'All Banks' application, QNB eFinans General Manager and QNB Finansbank Group Corporate Digital Banking President emphasised the importance of offering customers more choices and control over their financial decisions. He also highlighted the role of interface providers in utilising the technological opportunities offered by Open Banking and presenting them to customers in a user-friendly way.

More about QNB Finansbank

QNB Finansbank is reportedly known for its customer-oriented approach and digitalised financial services. With the launch of the 'All Banks' application, the bank aims to provide a new and different experience in the sector. The application is very compatible with the understanding of facilitating digital transformation inherent in the Digital Bridge, enabling companies to perform their banking transactions from a single place, without the need for any other digital platform, PSM continues.

The Digital Bridge Platform currently serves around 300,000 companies for their banking transactions and 100,000 for other digital solutions. QNB Finansbank Digital Bridge plans to continue providing better digitalisation experiences to companies by following the innovations in the sector. In summary, the launch of the 'All Banks' application by QNB Finansbank Digital Bridge reportedly is a significant development in the Turkish banking and financial services sector. The application is designed to facilitate Open Banking and provide a better user experience for companies, enabling them to access multiple bank accounts and perform their banking transactions in one place, PSM concludes.

More about Open Banking in Turkey