Tungsten teams up with Institute of Finance and Management

Their partnership aims to provide businesses with resources to cut out friction in their supply chains, especially when it comes to accounts payable processes, Tungsten and the IOFM claim.

Tungsten identified use of paper and lack of digitization in the procure-to-pay process as some of the most common sources of friction within the supply chain, even as more companies are turning to procure-to-pay automation tools.

The first step in their partnership is to survey professionals about their P2P processes, which they will do at IOFM’s AP & P2P Conference this week.