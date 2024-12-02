Tungsten selected by three North American companies

The new customers are LegalShield, a US-based provider of pre-paid legal services, Local Government Information Systems (LOGIS), an US-based association of local government municipalities, and Agnico Eagle Mines, a Canadian mining company.

Following its recent acquisition of DocuSphere, Tungstens suite of products has expanded to include intelligent capture optical character recognition (OCR) technology to extract invoice data, and an invoice automation workflow solution.

In recent news, Tungsten Corporation has unveiled that its e-invoicing platform Tungsten Network has partnered with Swedish compliance expert TrustWeaver.

