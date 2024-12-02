Tungsten receives approval for e-invoicing in India

Tungsten has also helped effect a change in legislation, enabling all service-related invoices to be transmitted electronically in India.

As a result of Tungsten’s efforts, the Minister of Finance (Department of Revenue) has updated the Service Tax law (No. 5/2015-Service Tax) to include a welcome clarification on the use of digital signatures as a means for authenticating invoices. This brings Indian Tax Law in line with the Indian IT Act, 2000. As a result, from March 1, 2015, all domestic invoices for services, rather than for goods, can be signed using a digital signature.

In recent news, Tungsten Corporation has unveiled the launch of Tungsten Bank`s deposit offering.

