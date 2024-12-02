Tungsten provides finance to around 21,000 UK companies

Tungsten Bank, the invoice financing arm of Tungsten Corporation, has provided early payment on approved invoices to over 21,000 UK companies on Tungsten’s electronic invoicing network.

Tungsten Early Payment is an invoice payment solution which enables suppliers to take Early Payment on approved invoices. They submit invoices to their customers over the Tungsten Network, view the status of their invoices on the Tungsten Network Portal, and can select eligible invoices for Early Payment.

In December 2014, Tungsten Corporation, the global electronic trading network, has signed an agreement with asset manager Insight Investment Management.

For more information about Tungsten, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.