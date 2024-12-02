Tungsten Network, TrustWeaver strike e-invoicing deal

Following the partnership, Tungsten Network customers are set to have access to TrustWeaver’s compliance services. TrustWeaver’s legally compliant electronic signature, time-stamping and tax authority clearance functions are integrated into Tungsten Network’s document creation and validation workflows.

TrustWeaver is a privately held, venture-funded company which monitors legal requirements for electronic transactions worldwide and processes documents through its cloud services. The company’s B2B partner network provides services to multinational companies and their trading partners worldwide.

In recent news, Tungsten Corporation, the global electronic trading network, has unveiled that it delivers compliant e-invoicing in Qatar.

