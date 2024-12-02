Tungsten Network receives first TrustWeaver-Verified Trust Mark

The TrustWeaver-Verified program helps businesses better understand the varieties of tax compliance covered by a third party operator’s services. Tax regulation, and the many requirements that stem from value-added-tax (VAT), cover a variety of invoicing and accounting functions.

The TrustWeaver-Verified Trust Mark states four areas of compliance that a vendor has been assessed on by TrustWeaver’s auditors:

• The management of invoice integrity and authenticity

• Archiving and auditor access

• End-to-end controls between the trading partners and the service provider

• The service provider’s processes to ensure that invoices contain all legally required data fields.

Tungsten Network, part of Tungsten Corporation, is a global e-invoicing, invoice finance and spend analytics company working to help companies improve cash flow and make better buying decisions.