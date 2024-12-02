Tungsten Network one step closer to pan-India launch

E-invoicing, spend analytics and invoice financing company Tungsten has now the authority to start operating in the Indian state, after the state governor changed the law to allow invoices to be signed off digitally.

E-invoicing has already been given the green light in West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, after Tungsten carried out extensive negotiations with the relevant authorities in each region.

Having been given the go-ahead nationally by the central Indian government, Tungsten will continue to set up agreements with the other states in the subcontinent.

The invitation-only e-invoicing community Tungsten Network already has nume buyer members globally, and hundreds of thousands of their suppliers have also signed up to access enhanced e-invoicing functionalities.

In recent news, Tungsten Corporation has launched an e-invoicing platform in Mexico.

