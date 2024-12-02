Tungsten Network joins UKs G-Cloud 6 framework

This means that Tungsten Networks e-invoicing and analytics services can be purchased by public sector agencies via the governments Digital Marketplace, an online store where suppliers provide their services to the public sector via the G-Cloud framework.

G-Cloud 6 is a pan government collaborative framework agreement for use by UK public-sector bodies. It is managed by the Crown Commercial Service and includes central government departments and related bodies and agencies, non-departmental public bodies, NHS trusts and local authorities.

This follows Tungsten Networks earlier placement on G-Cloud 5, a prior iteration of the framework, and is the latest step in Tungstens public sector activities. The G-Cloud and associated Digital Marketplace enables the public sector to tender competitively for the services covered by the framework. The UK has some of the highest costs for public sector tender processes in Europe, often costing over GBP 45,000 per process.

In recent news, Tungsten Corporation has been selected by Honda Logistics North America (HLNA) to automate its accounts payable (AP) processes.

