Tungsten Network brings compliant e-invoicing to customers in Qatar

Following a detailed review of Qatari commercial and tax law, Tungsten Network, the global e-invoicing network built on OB10, enables customers to send and receive electronic invoices that qualify as a legal invoice in Qatar.

Qatar is Tungsten Network’s 47th compliant country and the third Middle Eastern nation that Tungsten is legally and operationally compliant in, joining the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Qatari suppliers on the Tungsten Network come from a range of industries, including hospitality, legal, media and telecommunications.

In recent news, Tungsten Corporation, through Tungsten Network, has completed its acquisition of DocuSphere, a provider of accounts payable automation services.

