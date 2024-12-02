Tungsten Network brings compliant digital invoicing to India

Tungsten customers will have the ability to send and receive legally-compliant electronic invoices for services and excise across India, as well as to create legal invoices for goods in the following eight states: Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

The expansion is a direct result of Tungsten’s efforts to obtain clarification from the Indian government around whether digital signatures are legally permitted to prove the authenticity of invoices. Tungsten received this clarification directly from the Indian government, at both national and state levels, and was supported in its endeavours by partners PriceWaterhouseCoopers and TrustWeaver.

TrustWeaver, a vendor of cloud-based trust and compliance services, will provide Tungsten with compliant digital signatures on demand, allowing the Indian tax administration to easily verify that invoices are real and unchanged when they audit a taxpayer.

The introduction of the Goods and Services Tax regulations (GST) in India, expected later in 2017, will help to provide a set of tax rules and open up the possibilities of e-invoicing to businesses in the country.