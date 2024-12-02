Tungsten Early Payment is live in the UK and US

Tungsten Early Payment, which enables suppliers to control when they receive invoice payments, are set to be available to certain US-based companies that use Tungsten Network to invoice their customers.

Tungsten Early Payment enables suppliers to be paid for invoices when they need it. Suppliers select the invoice and payment date and Tungsten pays the invoice amount minus a discount charge. This integrated invoice finance offering has been designed with Tungsten Network suppliers in mind and provides an alternative to traditional forms of bank finance.

In recent news, Tungsten Corporation has been selected by three North American companies to deliver invoice automation workflow and enhanced data capture technology.

