Tungsten delivers compliant e-invoicing in Saudi Arabia

The global e-invoicing network built on OB10, enables customers to send and receive domestic and offshore electronic invoices that comply with Saudi Arabian commercial law and qualify as a legal invoice.

The addition of Saudi Arabia takes the number of compliant countries on the Tungsten Network to 45.

The first buyer customer to use this service within the region is King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), which joined the network in 2013.

In recent news, Tungsten Network has been accredited as a supplier of the UK Government Crown Commercial Service, G-Cloud 5 Framework.

