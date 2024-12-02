Tungsten Corporation to acquire DocuSphere

Under this agreement, the combination of Tungsten’s global supplier portal and e-invoicing services with DocuSphere’s workflow and connectivity technology is set to help companies streamline their accounts payable functions from receipt of e-invoice to payment.

The integration of DocuSphere with Tungsten Network adds certified integration tools that cover over 80% of the ERP software used by Fortune 2000 companies to Tungsten’s services. It also provides Tungsten with additional control over the speed, cost, and quality of implementation with no need to rely on third parties or middleware providers.

In recent news, Kerry Group, a provider of food ingredients, has renewed its agreement with Tungsten Network.

