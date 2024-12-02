Tungsten becomes compliant for e-invoicing in the UAE

Having completed a thorough review of Emirati commercial law, Tungsten Network, the global e-Invoicing network built on OB10, now enables customers to send and receive electronic invoices that qualify as a legal invoice in the UAE.

In recent news, Tungsten Network has been selected by Caterpillar to provide an e-invoicing programme to its suppliers across the UK and Poland.

