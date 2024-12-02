Tungsten Bank to provide invoice financing in Germany, France and Italy

The UK’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has notified banking regulators in these markets that Tungsten Bank is now authorised to provide services in their jurisdictions. This authorisation will enable Tungsten to provide invoice financing to eligible European businesses who invoice their customers over Tungsten’s e-invoicing network.

To date, Tungsten Early Payment has been provided to companies in the UK and the US and Tungsten is now preparing its invoice financing solution for these mainland European markets.

Tungsten Early Payment is an invoice payment solution which enables suppliers to take Early Payment on approved invoices. They submit invoices to their customers over the Tungsten Network, view the status of their invoices on the Tungsten Network Portal, and can select eligible invoices for Early Payment.

In recent news, Tungsten Corporation has unveiled that is helping to finance UK companies by providing them with access to cash.

