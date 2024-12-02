Tungsten agrees on a USD 200 mln funding

Under the terms of the deal, OB10, a global e-invoicing services provider and now part of the Tungsten company, is set to provide its customers with supply chain finance.

In recent news, OB10 has teamed up with Digital Planet, a Turkey-based e-invoicing solution provider, to enable companies to comply with the regulations and automate their invoicing processes.

For more information about OB10, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.