TSI selects VersaPay ARC e-invoicing system

ARC is VersaPays cloud-based ecommerce platform that enables suppliers to publish invoices on-line, collaborate with their customers and accept electronic payments.

TSI is a US-based provider of building information management solutions (BIM) for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contractors and engineers.

VersaPay is a cloud-based invoice presentment and payment provider for businesses of all sizes. VersaPays ARC and ARCPay software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings enable businesses to deliver customised electronic invoices to their customers, to accept credit card and EFT/ACH payments and automatically reconcile payments to their ERP and accounting software.