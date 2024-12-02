TSG launches TruMonitor





GEM is a data-driven service that offers payment providers real-time insights to optimise experiences from the merchant, developer, and technical prospects. The platform sends real transactions from over 20 different global locations to monitor gateway performance persistently. Metrics are calculated by utilising TSG cards to complete transactions at the company’s merchants around the world.











The new product serves the technical perspective by providing constant monitoring and alerts for APIs, websites, and multi-step processes.





TruMonitor’s features





TruMonitor includes monitoring for websites, multi-step or click stream processes, networks, or services, including DNS, FTP, email, and traceroute, and APIs. Users receive real-time performance alerts, a customisable portal to monitor connections, daily automated reporting, training, and support. To eliminate false alerts, TSG operates approximately 40 monitoring stations across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to sync data from multiple locations.



TSG used TruMonitor to evaluate the top fifty US merchants acquiring homepages, finding that PayPal and Fiserv had the fastest websites, nearly four times faster than the average. The company also monitored Contact pages, an area for prospective merchants, and found that Clearent, Global Payments, First American Payment Systems, and Fiserv have the fastest response times below 1 second. Moreover, TruMonitor found that 12% of the top fifty experienced outages on their homepage during a week's monitoring period, while 14% had outages on their Contact page.



TSG's product monitors shopping carts and identifies bottlenecks while ensuring merchant application sites are functioning properly. According to the company's officials, TruMonitor offers a personalised service that enables GEM subscribers to track and benchmark vendors, competitors, and API performance.

Payment gateway analytics





Payment gateway analytics provide visibility across the payment process, therefore enabling rapid detection of transaction performance issues, irregularities, or trends. By using it efficiently, the technology can aid businesses by offering insight into revenue, payment trends, and customer behaviour. As the payment environment has a complex nature, payment providers need to optimise transaction rates, reduce payment declines, and undertake the issues that these create.





Moreover, payment gateway analytics can track gateway approval rates for improved routing decisions. The insight also helps to ensure maximum payment success by providing route transactions to the most appropriate provider.





By combining advanced machine learning-based monitoring, automation, and payment gateway analytics, companies can leverage historical and real-time data to enable clients to make the most informed decision when choosing a payment gateway. Automated payment monitoring solutions can store and analyse data from multiple sources to determine which payment gateways have the highest transaction rates by payment method, location, or device. The information can help businesses efficiently process payments, increasing approval rates, and improving their outcome.