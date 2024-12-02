TSB, ApTap roll out bill management pilot

ApTap and TSB developed a partnership in 2020 through TSB’s new fintech accelerator program, TSB Labs. Both organisations have developed a proof of concept, to test the platform with TSB colleagues over the next few months. ApTap have supplied a white labelled bill management platform that lets users see all their bills in one place.

ApTap is a UK-based bill and subscription management tools provider for banking customers. TSB is a UK-based retail and commercial bank, and a subsidiary of Banco Sabadell.