TrustWeaver unveils compliance services for EU B2G electronic invoices

Many European Union member states are currently introducing mandatory electronic invoicing for public procurement invoices. This trend often creates a challenge for enterprises that need to monitor complex requirements across, and sometimes even within, countries.

Furthermore, countries are increasingly imposing one or a limited number of electronic file formats with a specific digital signature so that the receiving public entity can automatically verify the identity of the invoice issuer.

TrustWeaver is a privately held, venture-funded company which monitors legal requirements for electronic transactions worldwide and processes documents through its cloud services. The company’s B2B partner network provides services to multinational companies and their trading partners worldwide.

In recent news, Nipendo, an Israel-based provider of cloud-based, supplier trading services and procure-to-pay automation solutions, has entered a partnership with TrustWeaver.