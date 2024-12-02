TrustWeaver to support Turkish mandatory e-invoicing to small buyers

This service is available for customers using the existing TrustWeaver interface and automated process already available for B2B e-invoicing in Turkey. The e-Arsiv process, which will be mandatory for companies conducting sales of goods/services over the Internet and with a gross sales revenue of 5 million TL (2014) in Turkey from January 1st 2016, enables small businesses and consumers to receive invoices from their suppliers without having to be registered for e-invoicing at the Turkish Tax Administration (GIB/TRA). Still, suppliers issuing e-Arsiv invoices must report these issued invoices to GIB/TRA via accredited service providers at least every month and TrustWeaver offers this service.

Registration with the Turkish Tax Administration is compulsory for invoicing between larger enterprises, which in Turkey has been required to be in electronic form since 01/04/2014.

The e-Arsiv scheme differs from the existing e-invoicing process in two main ways. First, e-Arsiv invoices do not have to be sent through the Turkish Tax Administration’s central ‘clearance’ platform, but are rather digitally signed by the supplier or its service provider and then sent directly to the buyer. Secondly, while the B2B e-invoicing process in Turkey is based on structured data that can be used for machine-to-machine communication without human intervention, e-Arsiv uses either the PDF format or structured data with embedded ‘style sheet’ technology that allows viewing an invoice through a standard browser.

The new service allows TrustWeaver partners and customers to meet the 2016 deadline for the e-Arsiv mandate. Applications calling on TrustWeaver simply need to send invoice data through a secure Internet connection to TrustWeaver with a command to make e-invoices compliant with the e-Arsiv rules. This request will trigger the required processes in the TrustWeaver Cloud service, which then returns a compliant invoice that is ready to be sent to the buyer.

In recent news, TrustWeaver has extended the integration of its global e-invoice compliance functionalities by partnering with E2open, a provider of cloud-based solutions for collaborative planning and execution across global trading networks.