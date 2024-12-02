TrustWeaver to offer support for electronic invoices in India

TrustWeaver’s solution now supports all Indian B2B services invoices, as well as invoices subject to Central Excise Duty, a tax on the sale of certain goods. These are currently the only two Indian transaction taxes that permit nation-wide electronic invoicing.

The launch is an important pre-emptive step for TrustWeaver, ensuring the company’s readiness for the so-called Goods and Services Tax (GST) that India plans to introduce later this year. The GST will replace all similar taxes and its introduction is expected to have a major impact on the Indian economy and public administration.

TrustWeaver creates and validates compliant Indian digital signatures on demand so that the Indian tax administration can verify that invoices are real and unchanged when they audit a taxpayer.

The new services for India are accessible through the same solution that already enables compliant e-invoicing and e-archiving for more than 55 countries. The service is instantly available to the more than sixty business transaction automation platforms.