TrustWeaver qualifies for trust under eIDAS regulation

The company will be on the Swedish Trusted Service List (TSL) as a provider of the Qualified Trusted Services of validation of electronic signatures and ‘seals’, that cover individuals and companies. TSL is an EU-wide trust mechanism that assists automated verification of a service provider’s status. TrustWeaver also fulfils the requirements for remote creation of qualified electronic signatures and seals.

This decision has been made publically available on the Swedish Supervisory Body, PTS (Post- och telestyrelsen) website.

The eIDAS Regulation was adopted in 2014 and entered into force in July 2016. In addition to the issuers of digital ‘certificates’ (also known as ‘certification authorities’), which identify individuals or enterprises and can be used for various security processes such as data authentication, eIDAS introduces new regulated trust services including the creation and validation of electronic signatures, time-stamps and electronic registered delivery services. Each of these trust services can be performed on different levels. The highest or ‘qualified’ level comes with unprecedented levels of legal recognition because they get registered on the Europe-wide Trust Service List as meeting stringent regulatory standards. Trust service providers offering qualified services are subject to rigorous assessment, regulatory supervision and onerous liability provisions.

Trust service providers that don’t meet the ‘qualified’ level cannot market the same high level of legal certainty resulting from their services.