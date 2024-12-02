Trustweaver prepares for Italian switch to e-invoicing

For companies in the petrol, diesel and motor fuel sector, as well as sub-contractors performing services to the public sector as part of a framework service agreement, the deadline for the compulsory introduction of electronic invoices is 1 July 2018.

All other Italian business invoices and consumer bills must be electronic by 1 January 2019. This tough Italian e-invoicing mandate in many ways resembles the status quo in many Latin American and other emerging economies: the invoice must be submitted to an online government platform before it is considered as issued for tax purposes.

TrustWeaver has automated e-invoice compliance for thousands of companies and their service providers in Italy since 2005. As part of its contractual undertakings to its customers, the TrustWeaver service will be adjusted to meet these new requirements in a timely manner.