TrustWeaver launches signing and e-invoicing services for GST in India

The new GST was introduced in India on 1st of July 2017 and it replaces a majority of indirect taxes in the country, including CENVAT and Service Tax. The company ensured transition from previous taxes to GST with a solution that supports both signing and archiving of all Indian e-invoices under the new tax regime.

The service works by creating and validating compliant digital signatures on demand which the tax administration can use to verify that invoices are real and unchanged when they audit a taxpayer. The solution is designed to automate high transaction volumes.

The archiving service stores the e-invoices for the mandatory period and provides remote access to both taxpayers and the Indian tax administration. Signing and archiving services for Indian GST e-invoicing are accessible through the same solution, which is available to more than 60 business transaction automation platforms in the TrustWeaver network.