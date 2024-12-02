TrustWeaver, E2open expand deal to deliver e-invoicing, execution platform

By embedding TrustWeaver’s fully automated functionality for the tax-compliant creation, validation, archiving and audit of invoices across more than 50 countries with its extensive supplier collaboration functionalities, E2open unifies the needs of trading partners’ finance and tax organizations with the needs of procurement and supply chain organizations.

E2open applies a rules engine that drives both TrustWeaver’s country-specific electronic signing, time-stamping, archiving and other tax compliance functions and a data validation process that executes controls for tax and business-specific requirements for the content of invoices.

TrustWeaver is a privately held, venture-funded company which monitors legal requirements for electronic transactions worldwide and processes documents through its cloud services. The company’s B2B partner network provides services to multinational companies and their trading partners worldwide.

E2open is a provider of cloud-based, on-demand software solutions enabling enterprises to procure, manufacture, sell, and distribute products via collaborative planning and execution across global trading networks. E2open customers include Avnet, Celestica, Cisco, HP, IBM, Lenovo, L’Oréal, Motorola Solutions, NVIDIA, Seagate and Vodafone.

In recent news, InfoCert, an Italian provider of certification solutions and electronic document management services, has entered a partnership with TrustWeaver.