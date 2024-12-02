TrustWeaver adds e-invoicing compliance support in Argentina

Suppliers of goods and services in Argentina must get their electronic invoices (in Argentina called Factura electrónica) pre-approved by the tax administration (AFIP). An enterprise buying goods or services from such suppliers in Argentina is not allowed to book their purchase invoices until the AFIP has explicitly confirmed this pre-approval.

TrustWeaver’s new service helps Argentinian buyers to automate the validation service so they can process their invoices using modern business-to-business communication services.

With this update, the total number of countries supported by TrustWeaver’s cloud-based compliance platform is 58.