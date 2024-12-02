Following this announcement, Hard Rock Bet players will be able to link their bank accounts utilising Trustly for instant and safe deposits and withdrawals. This integration allows Hard Rok Digital to leverage Trustly’s real-time consumer insights to increase conversion rate and gain a deeper understanding of player activity.

Hard Rock Bet’s Trustly integration delivers expanded Open Banking capabilities to the platform, as well as simple payments to the US online betting space. Additionally, the two companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











Insights and easy payments for iGaming

In addition to real-time payments, the company will offer Guaranteed Automated Clearing House (GACH) payments and available funds guidance for players throughout all of Hard Rock Digital’s operating states. The gaming platform gains access to Trustly’s VIP programme, which utilises a proprietary risk engine to approve up to USD 1 million deposits and offer support 24/7 for the platform’s players.

Trustly notes that this partnership is the beginning of a long-lasting relationship that will potentially drive growth and innovation in the US online betting space. The two companies share a commitment to building a payment experience that places the player’s safety, needs and preferences first.

Hard Rock Digital mentions that the integration of Trustly into its processes will benefit its business by delivering faster and simpler bank transactions and transfers, offering insights for a more personalised experience for its players, and maintaining a safe gaming environment. The company plans to keep implementing Trustly’s solutions into its platform, building on their partnership.